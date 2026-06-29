Claude AI catching on in India for schoolwork and resumes

Claude usage in India shows patterns

Indians lean on Claude for math and computer science theory twice as much as the global average.

The chatbot has become part of daily routines: news questions spike at 6am business emails fill mid-mornings, and recipe searches peak by dinnertime.

The report also notes some interesting trends: women often use Claude for conversations, while men focus more on work tasks. Plus, those in higher-paying jobs use AI more and feel more optimistic about their careers after delegating tasks to Claude.