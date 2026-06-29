Claude AI catching on in India for schoolwork and resumes
Claude AI is catching on fast in India, especially with students and young professionals.
According to a new Cadences report, nearly one in five Claude users here turn to it for schoolwork; homework help alone makes up almost 8%.
It is also a favorite for resume writing, social media content, and marketing copy.
Claude usage in India shows patterns
Indians lean on Claude for math and computer science theory twice as much as the global average.
The chatbot has become part of daily routines: news questions spike at 6am business emails fill mid-mornings, and recipe searches peak by dinnertime.
The report also notes some interesting trends: women often use Claude for conversations, while men focus more on work tasks. Plus, those in higher-paying jobs use AI more and feel more optimistic about their careers after delegating tasks to Claude.