Claude AI is now most popular in India after US

Anthropic just named India its second-biggest market for Claude AI, right after the US. The company announced a new office in Bengaluru in February 2026—another sign of how fast India's appetite for advanced AI is growing.

This surge has doubled Anthropic's revenue run-rate in the country since earlier this year.

Co-founder Dario Amodei calls India's adoption 'extreme' Nearly half of what Indians do with Claude AI involves computer and math work like app development and modernizing old systems.

Co-founder Dario Amodei even called India's adoption "extreme," as local users are outpacing global averages in complexity and scale.