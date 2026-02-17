Claude AI is now most popular in India after US
Anthropic just named India its second-biggest market for Claude AI, right after the US.
The company announced a new office in Bengaluru in February 2026—another sign of how fast India's appetite for advanced AI is growing.
India now makes up 5.8% of all Claude AI use—a sharp jump from earlier this year.
This surge has doubled Anthropic's revenue run-rate in the country since earlier this year.
Co-founder Dario Amodei calls India's adoption 'extreme'
Nearly half of what Indians do with Claude AI involves computer and math work like app development and modernizing old systems.
Co-founder Dario Amodei even called India's adoption "extreme," as local users are outpacing global averages in complexity and scale.
Indian companies are seeing real results
From Air India using Claude Code to speed up software projects, to CRED doubling its feature delivery rate, Indian companies are seeing real results.
Cognizant rolled it out to 350,000 employees for upgrades, while Emergent built a $25 million platform serving two million users—all powered by Claude AI.