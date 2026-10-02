Claude AI shared chats appeared publicly in Google search results
Technology
Some Claude AI users found their shared chats popped up in Google search results, meaning shared chats were publicly indexed.
Redditors spotted the issue first just by searching "site:claude.ai/share," and found everything from adult fanfiction to coding discussions out in the open.
Claude users check shared chats settings
If you've ever shared a Claude chat, it's smart to double-check your Privacy > Shared chats settings and turn off any links you don't want floating around.
The Google dork stopped working soon after, and the lists of Claude AI chats vanished from Google.
This whole thing is a reminder that even big tech can slip up, so keeping an eye on your privacy settings is always worth it.