How to keep your Claude chats from being publicly accessible
What's the story
Anthropic's Claude chatbot users were surprised over the weekend to find their conversations could be indexed by search engines like Google and Bing. The news has raised concerns about the extent of control users have over their online data. The issue stems from Anthropic's feature that allows Claude users to create public links for their chat threads, similar to sharing options on platforms like Google Docs.
Privacy concerns
Public links for chat threads
The ability to create public links for chat threads means that even the most sensitive or personal Claude conversations could potentially appear in public search results.
The issue was first highlighted by Reddit users who found typing "site:claude.ai/share" on Google or Bing revealed chat logs with personal conversations.
This has raised major concerns among users of Claude and other online services about what it really means to make their chats shareable.
Search engine protocols
Last year's incident
In a similar incident last September, Anthropic had said that chats became visible via Google and Bing search because they were shared online or on social media.
The company also claimed it uses a "robots.txt" file to prevent such issues.
However, many of the chats that appeared in Google search results didn't have a "noindex" HTML tag, which prevents web crawlers from surfacing pages in search results.
Document vulnerability
Similar issues with Google Drive files
The issue isn't limited to Claude chats. A similar search query for Google Drive files with the word "test" revealed several pages of documents, including school exams and lead and radon detector test results.
Even documents labeled as "confidential" were found, containing potentially sensitive information like a city health department confidentiality agreement.
These revelations highlight the need for users to be cautious about their sharing settings on all platforms.
Content protection
How to unpublish chats?
To protect your content, you can unpublish chats or Google files you've previously shared.
For Claude, go to the "settings" menu by clicking on your profile icon at the bottom left corner of the screen.
Then navigate to the "privacy" tab, scroll down to "your data," and click on "manage" public chats where you can delete those public threads.