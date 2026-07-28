Claude AI chats containing sensitive data publicly searchable on Google
What's the story
A number of Claude AI chats and Artifacts were found publicly searchable on Google over the weekend. The issue was first flagged by a Reddit user who discovered that typing search operators like "site:claude.ai/share" into Google revealed a long list of shared conversations. First reported by 404 Media, some of these conversations reportedly contained sensitive information including health records, private company documents, and personal details such as names and phone numbers of children.
Feature flaw
Claude's 'share chat' feature to blame
The problem appears to stem from Claude's "share chat" feature.
This function lets users create links that anyone with the URL can use to view a conversation or project.
While it is meant for sharing chats with friends, colleagues, and small groups, not the entire internet, the lack of proper privacy controls has led to unintended exposure of sensitive information on Google.
Company stance
Anthropic responds to the issue
In response to the issue, Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has said that share links only appear in search results if they've been posted somewhere visible to search engines.
The company also clarified that a link sent privately doesn't show up in search results.
"We give people control over sharing their Claude conversations publicly," said Amie Rotherham, a spokeswoman for Anthropic.
Data breach
Exposed chats included sensitive medical and personal information
Before the issue was fixed, Futurism reported finding sensitive information in the exposed chats.
This included a detailed medical report of a real patient, clinical trial results with patient names, documents sharing names and phone numbers of primary school-aged children, internal company documents, and employee reviews containing personal information about workers.
Exposed Artifacts also included code and work notes.
Policy violation
A shared chat also contained erotica
Anthropic's usage policy clearly prohibits Claude from generating sexually explicit content.
However, a chat labeled "shared by Anthropic" also showed Claude producing erotica.
It isn't clear how this content was generated, and Anthropic has not yet commented on the matter.
Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said, "Neither Google nor any other search engine controls what pages are made public on the web."
Past exposure
Similar incident last year
Last year, Forbes reported a similar incident where hundreds of Claude chats were indexed by search engines.
At the time, Google estimated it had indexed just under 600 conversations before they disappeared from search results.
However, multiple users have reported finding shared conversations through the same type of Google search query used to surface last year's cache.