Claude Code can now share messages between coding sessions
What's the story
Anthropic has updated its AI-powered coding assistant, Claude Code, to allow communication between separate coding sessions. The new feature was introduced in the latest version 2.1.224 for macOS and Linux. It eliminates the need for manually copying context between Terminal windows by enabling direct messaging between different sessions on the same machine.
Functionality
ListAgents and SendMessage: Tools behind the feature
The new feature is powered by two tools: ListAgents and SendMessage. The former detects other active sessions on the Mac, while the latter sends messages between them.
When a session receives a message, it displays it as a labeled card with a link back to the sender.
However, only text can be exchanged between sessions, not conversation history, files, or permissions.
Restrictions
Messaging is local and never reaches Anthropic's servers
The new feature can't approve a permission request or change a session's settings on its own.
Messages sent between sessions on the same Mac are local and never reach Anthropic's servers.
For different machines, messaging only works as a reply through Remote Control, which connects a Mac terminal to Claude apps for iOS and Android.
Update details
Other updates to Claude Code
The cross-session messaging feature is only available for macOS or Linux with Claude Code 2.1.224 or later, and not on Windows.
The update also brings 31 other changes, including a new claude self-hosted-runner command for Team and Enterprise plans.
This shows Anthropic's commitment to continuously improving its AI-powered coding assistant by adding new features and improving existing ones.