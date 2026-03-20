Claude code can now message you on Telegram, Discord
Anthropic just dropped a handy new feature called Channels for its Claude Code assistant.
Now, developers can run and manage their coding sessions from anywhere using apps like Telegram or Discord; no need to sit glued to your computer.
If something goes wrong, Claude can notify you through the connected channel so you can fix things on the go.
How to set up a channel
Channels basically connect your favorite messaging app right to the Claude Code terminal, making remote troubleshooting and notifications super easy.
To get started, you'll need to set up a Telegram bot and be on Claude Code version 2.1.80 or higher (plus a claude.ai login).
If you're not into linking external apps, there's even a local testing tool called Fakechat.
Just remember: keep your AI session active so you don't miss any important messages!