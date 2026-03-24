Claude Dispatch lets you control your Mac from anywhere
Anthropic just dropped Claude Dispatch, a feature that lets you run desktop tasks on your Mac straight from your phone.
Launched in March 2026, it's designed for things like generating reports or analyzing files when you're away from your desk.
How it works
You simply message instructions to your Mac using your phone.
Claude handles the rest locally on your device in a secure sandbox, but keep in mind, your Mac needs to stay awake and online for this to work.
Getting started
To try it out, install Claude Desktop on your Mac and pair it with the mobile app using a QR code.
Max subscribers got first dibs; Pro users joined a day later.
Claude Dispatch vs OpenClaw
Unlike OpenClaw, Claude Dispatch runs everything locally and lets you control things remotely from your phone.
OpenClaw is open source though, so if you're into tinkering, that might be more up your alley.