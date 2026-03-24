Claude Dispatch lets you control your Mac from anywhere

Anthropic just dropped Claude Dispatch, a feature that lets you run desktop tasks on your Mac straight from your phone. Launched in March 2026, it's designed for things like generating reports or analyzing files when you're away from your desk.

How it works You simply message instructions to your Mac using your phone.

Claude handles the rest locally on your device in a secure sandbox, but keep in mind, your Mac needs to stay awake and online for this to work.

Getting started To try it out, install Claude Desktop on your Mac and pair it with the mobile app using a QR code.

Max subscribers got first dibs; Pro users joined a day later.