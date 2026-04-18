Claude for Word reads documents, answers questions, makes tracked edits
Technology
Claude for Word is here to make working with documents way less stressful.
This AI tool reads your whole document, answers questions about tricky sections, and even makes tracked edits, all right inside Word.
No more jumping between tabs or getting lost in legal jargon.
Claude for Word flags contract edits
Perfect for anyone dealing with contracts, Claude quickly spots important changes like liability or IP tweaks and sums them up with clickable citations.
It can also move info between Word and Excel without any hassle.
Available on Microsoft AppSource for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, so you can get more done without missing a beat.