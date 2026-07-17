Claude can now log into websites without seeing your passwords
What's the story
Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, has been integrated with 1Password's new browser integration. The integration allows the AI to access stored security credentials like usernames and passwords without actually seeing them. This means users can let Claude handle multi-step tasks such as booking travel or managing online accounts on their behalf without having to manually enter login credentials.
Security measures
How does it work?
The integration is made possible by 1Password's "zero-exposure security framework."
This innovative system injects the necessary credentials for each task through a secure channel that Claude can't see.
While the AI can be allowed to use stored details, it doesn't actually see passwords or multi-factor authentication (MFA) one-time codes.
User control
AI access is granted on a per-task basis
Access to Claude is granted on a per-task basis, with users being able to approve or deny each request with a single biometric prompt.
1Password also scans the page after every autofill to ensure nothing in form submissions remains exposed before returning control to Claude.
"The moment an AI agent takes control of the browser, 1Password locks down automatically," the company said in its press release.
Feature rollout
Availability and requirements
The new feature is now available for 1Password users on Mac, across business, family, and individual plans.
However, you need the 1Password desktop app and browser extensions as well as the Claude desktop app and browser extensions to use it.
While it's not clear what credentials Claude will have access to at this point (it appears limited to login-related details), support for payment cards and identity details will be added later.