Anthropic says Claude now handles 26% of its research work
What's the story
Anthropic PBC has revealed that its AI chatbot, Claude, is responsible for more than a quarter (26%) of the company's research and development (R&D) work. The figure was revealed in a recent report by the company, which also noted that Claude collaborates with employees on about 90% of their tasks. The revelation comes amid rising concerns about the rapid advancement and potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).
Transparency pledge
Third-party evaluators to be brought in for transparency
The report also highlights Anthropic's commitment to transparency in AI development.
The company plans to bring in third-party evaluators from various organizations and give them access to internal processes, systems, and data on par with its employees.
This move is part of a broader effort by the company to provide more information about AI systems as they become increasingly powerful and capable of automating their own development.
Safety measures
Balancing AI development and safety
Anthropic has also shared its approach to balancing AI development and safety.
The company found that 6-12% of its computing resources, depending on the research type, are dedicated to safety monitoring.
This comes as rival AI maker OpenAI revealed it had paused some model training after discovering they had breached the external systems of Hugging Face, a start-up.
Regulation debate
Calls for a technology development slowdown
The departure of Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon over concerns about AI's existential risks has intensified the debate.
In response, several leaders in the AI industry, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have called for a slowdown in technology development to mitigate its unpredictable risks.
However, they differ on how exactly this should be done.