Claude Sonnet 4.6 is here to help you code better

Anthropic just dropped Claude Sonnet 4.6, their latest AI model for both free and Pro users. It's built to handle tougher coding, planning, and design tasks—especially when you're working with big files or long documents. This update comes only four months after Sonnet 4.5 and promises smoother desktop use.

It comes with a massive 1-million-token context window (in beta) You get a massive 1-million-token context window (in beta), letting the AI tackle huge codebases or research papers without losing track of details.

Pricing stays the same as before: $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens on the API.

Over 70% of developers prefer Sonnet 4.6 over its predecessor In recent feedback, 70% of developers picked Sonnet 4.6 over its predecessor thanks to better context handling and fewer mistakes—so it's clearly hitting the right notes with people who build things.