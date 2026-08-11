Claude Sonnet 5 remains $2/$10 per million tokens, Anthropic says
Technology
Anthropic just announced they're not changing the price of their Claude Sonnet 5 AI model: it's staying at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.
They shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, today, saying this move is all about keeping things stable for companies, developers, and startups building with AI for the long haul.
Claude Sonnet 5: coding, automation, affordable
Claude Sonnet 5 isn't just affordable: it's packed with features like smarter code generation, debugging help, and even handling tasks using browsers or terminals on its own.
Usually you'd pay way more for these kinds of tools in bigger models, so keeping prices low makes it a pretty solid option if you want powerful AI without breaking the bank.