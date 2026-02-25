Claude's new plugins could streamline investment banking and wealth management Technology Feb 25, 2026

Anthropic just dropped new plugins for its AI assistant, Claude, teaming up with big names like LSEG and FactSet.

These tools are designed to make work smoother in investment banking, wealth management, and HR by automating routine business tasks.

The announcement is getting attention—not just for the tech boost, but also because some worry it could mean fewer jobs as automation ramps up.