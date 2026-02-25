Claude's new plugins could streamline investment banking and wealth management
Anthropic just dropped new plugins for its AI assistant, Claude, teaming up with big names like LSEG and FactSet.
These tools are designed to make work smoother in investment banking, wealth management, and HR by automating routine business tasks.
The announcement is getting attention—not just for the tech boost, but also because some worry it could mean fewer jobs as automation ramps up.
Businesses can create private plugin marketplaces using pre-built tools
With these updates, businesses can set up private plugin marketplaces using pre-built tools from Claude Cowork—making it simpler to plug into AI.
Even with concerns about traditional software jobs being at risk (one user called it "a layoff roadmap with a release date"), partner companies like Intuit and Salesforce have actually seen their stock prices go up after the news.