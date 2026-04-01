Clean+Wash hygiene cleaner on sale $399.99 at Amazon and Walmart

Clean+Wash Hygiene self-cleaning roller 45-minute runtime

The Clean+Wash Hygiene features a self-cleaning roller that always gets fresh water, plus an anti-tangle comb to stop hair wrap.

Its hot-air dock dries and charges the device while cleaning the roller, helping keep things fresh.

You get up to 45 minutes of cleaning per charge, and the tank covers over 3,700 square feet before needing a quick empty (just takes about 20 seconds).