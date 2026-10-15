Climate change boosted Hurricane Polo more than El Nino

The study says climate change made the conditions that fueled the hurricane 23 times more likely, while El Nino increased the odds 14 times.

Brian Tang was initially surprised that the research found climate change to be the bigger influence on Polo.

As one researcher put it, "El Nino and climate change both made this hurricane stronger than it would have otherwise been, but the effect of climate change is even bigger than the one of El Nino."

With fossil fuel use continuing, experts warn we'll see even more intense storms ahead.