Climate change could lead to more deaths, less productivity: Study

Extreme heat in tropical areas makes it tough

Looking at data from 156 countries, the study found that each extra month over 27.8 degrees Celsius could bump up inactivity rates by 1.5% points by 2050.

Places like India are especially at risk, with inactivity-related deaths possibly reaching over 10 per 100,000 people.

The team points out that extreme heat in tropical areas makes it tough, sometimes even unsafe, for both young and old to stay active, so they suggest adding heat-risk plans into public health strategies going forward.