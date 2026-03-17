Climate change could lead to more deaths, less productivity: Study
A new global study says climate change might make us less active, leading to up to 700,000 additional premature deaths per year by 2050 and up to Intl$3.68 billion in annual productivity losses by 2050.
The researchers warn that rising temperatures could make it much harder for the world to meet its goal of getting people moving more by 2030.
Extreme heat in tropical areas makes it tough
Looking at data from 156 countries, the study found that each extra month over 27.8 degrees Celsius could bump up inactivity rates by 1.5% points by 2050.
Places like India are especially at risk, with inactivity-related deaths possibly reaching over 10 per 100,000 people.
The team points out that extreme heat in tropical areas makes it tough, sometimes even unsafe, for both young and old to stay active, so they suggest adding heat-risk plans into public health strategies going forward.