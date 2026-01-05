Next Article
Cloudflare outage hits League of Legends, X, ChatGPT, and more
On Tuesday morning, a big Cloudflare outage took down a bunch of popular sites—think League of Legends, X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Spotify, Shopify, Dropbox and others.
Users encountered error messages and couldn't log in or use their favorite platforms for a few hours.
What happened and why it matters
Cloudflare fixed things by mid-morning, but not before gamers struggled to log in and even city services like New Jersey Transit slowed down.
Since Cloudflare handles traffic for about 20% of the web, when it goes down, the internet feels it.
Outages like this are a reminder that even huge platforms can have rough mornings—and that our online world is more connected than we think.