Pebble Round 2 smartwatch launched with improved features

What's new and how much?

Built from stainless steel and available in matte black, brushed silver, or shiny rose gold, the Round 2 is just 8.1mm thick—so it stays comfy and stylish.

You get all the basics like timekeeping and notifications, plus handy extras like sleep tracking and step counting.

It works with both Android and iOS (though only Android users can reply to messages), is priced at $199 (about ₹16,500), and is up for preorder now if you want something smart that doesn't scream "fitness tracker."