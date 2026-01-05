FDA just approved the 1st-ever oral drug for thalassemia anemia

How does Aqvesme actually help?

Aqvesme is taken twice a day and works by boosting an enzyme in red blood cells.

In clinical trials, nearly half of patients who didn't need transfusions saw their hemoglobin levels go up, while about a third of those who did need transfusions were able to cut their transfusion needs by more than half.

That's a big deal for anyone tired of endless hospital visits.