Cloudflare says AI bots account for 57% of HTML traffic

Bots use OpenClaw, humans lead 65%

AI bots are super efficient: they can scan thousands of sites in a single go, while most people stick to a handful for things like shopping or scrolling social media.

Tools like OpenClaw let these bots gather information and finish tasks on their own.

Still, humans lead when it comes to overall web activity (about 65%), thanks to apps and streaming media.

So while bots run the web's background work, we're still driving what matters most online.