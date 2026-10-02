CloudZ Trojan targets Microsoft Phone Link on Windows 10, 11
Technology
Heads up: a Trojan called CloudZ has been targeting the Microsoft Phone Link app on Windows 10 and 11 since January.
This app, which lets you sync texts and calls between your phone and PC, is being used by CloudZ to grab your personal info during device syncing, according to Cisco Talos researchers.
PowerShell scripts steal credentials and SMS
CloudZ uses PowerShell scripts to steal things like credentials and SMS messages, even getting around two-factor authentication by taking advantage of the phone-PC connection.
To keep yourself safe, experts suggest only downloading apps from trusted sources, running regular malware scans, and keeping your devices as separate as possible when you can.