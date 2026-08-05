CMF launches Clip Pro open-ear earbuds prioritizing comfort and awareness
Technology
CMF just dropped its first open-ear earbuds, the Clip Pro.
These buds are all about comfort and keeping you aware of your surroundings, so you can listen to music or take calls without tuning out the world.
CMF says they're a great fit for commuters, anyone who likes to stay active.
CMF Clip Pro Hi-Res audio $99
The Clip Pro packs a 10.8-millimeter dual-magnet driver with Hi-Res Audio support (LDAC, AAC, SBC), weighs only 5.9gm per earbud, and uses a 3-point clip design with an elastic titanium wire core.
You get up to 10 hours of playback (32.5 hours with the case).
Available in three colors for $99 (£79) starting August 15 in the US the UK and Japan. Europe gets them September 15. No India launch planned yet.