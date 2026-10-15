CNN and Google announce multiyear generative AI collaboration exploring engagement
CNN just announced a multiyear partnership with Google to explore how generative AI could help drive audience engagement across the network.
It's their first big tech move since the Skydance-Paramount merger, and the deal lets Google experiment with CNN's content, while protecting its intellectual property.
Sam Felix highlights AI audience engagement
CNN's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development Sam Felix says this is all about using new tech to connect with audiences in fresh ways.
"Google's innovation with generative AI has changed how people discover information and content, and now those tools will help us explore new ways to discover and engage audiences," he shared.
While money details are under wraps, CNN is clearly betting big on AI and other tech partnerships as it aims to stay ahead in the digital media game.