Co-op Legal Services uses OpenAI to monitor customer service calls
Technology
Co-op Legal Services has started using AI (from OpenAI) to monitor customer service calls, scoring staff on more than 50 points during chats about things like wills and estates.
The company says this will help make customer support more consistent and empathetic, but not everyone's convinced.
Co-op staff call oversight oppressive
Some employees say the constant AI oversight feels "oppressive and dystopian" and could damage trust at work.
Trade unions and groups like the International Labour Organization warn that nonstop monitoring might raise stress levels for staff.
Meanwhile, similar debates are popping up in other industries as more companies try out AI for workplace surveillance.