COAI DigiCom Summit 2026: AI to secure India's telecom networks
Technology
At the COAI DigiCom Summit 2026, leaders and experts agreed that the future of telecom in India is all about smarter, safer networks powered by AI.
Tackling spam and fraud was a big focus, with officials saying teamwork across the industry is key as we move toward a 6G-ready ecosystem.
Security and trust are top priorities as automation ramps up.
COAI summit urges stronger digital foundations
Industry voices highlighted how AI is already making networks more efficient, and it's only going to get bigger from here.
As Dr. Punit Rathod noted, combining 6G with AI means we'll need more bandwidth and better infrastructure.
The summit wrapped up with a clear message: building strong digital foundations now could help India lead globally in the next wave of telecom tech.