Cognizant confirms data breach may have exposed customers' personal information
What's the story
Cognizant has reported a data breach from April 21, 2026, that may have exposed personal information of its customers. However, the company stressed that there is no evidence of any misuse of the compromised data so far. This comes after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, and Hexaware denied allegations of employee data leaks in their organizations over the past two weeks.
Customer assistance
Cognizant offered customers the option to file a police report
In a letter to its clients, Cognizant said, "While we have no reason to believe that your information was misused, we thought it prudent to make this notification."
The company apologized for the incident and any inconvenience caused. It also offered customers the option to file a police report or place a security freeze on their credit reports free of charge.
Perpetrators identified
Cybercrime group claims responsibility for breach
The cybercrime group, CoinbaseCartel, has claimed responsibility for the data breach at Cognizant.
The incident has reportedly exposed Social Security numbers and other personal information of customers.
In light of this security incident, Cognizant is offering identity theft protection services through IDX, a specialist in data breach and recovery services.
Service details
Cognizant offers identity theft protection services through IDX
Cognizant's identity protection services through IDX include 24 months of credit and CyberScan monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed ID theft recovery services.
"With this protection, IDX will help you resolve issues if your identity is compromised," the company said in its letter to clients.
This move is part of Cognizant's efforts to mitigate the impact of the data breach on its customers.