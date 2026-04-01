Cognizant partners with OpenAI to deploy Codex across software projects

Cognizant engineers already using Codex

Cognizant engineers are already using Codex on real client work, from building new AI solutions to upgrading old tech systems.

Rajesh Varrier, President, Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, says this partnership blends "The best engineering organizations of the next decade will not be defined by how many engineers they have, but by how effectively human judgment and AI capability work as one" to speed up software delivery and cut costs, basically making big tech upgrades easier for everyone involved.