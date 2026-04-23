Cognizant's AI lab adds 3 patents, US 65, global 88
Technology
Cognizant just scored three more US patents for its AI Lab, bumping its US total to 65 and global count to 88.
These new patents are all about making it easier for humans and AI to work together and using deep learning for tricky tasks.
Chief AI Officer Babak Hodjat says this will help companies actually put AI into action, not just experiment with it.
Cognizant credits team, emphasizes practical AI
The innovations were a real team effort, with credit going to both current experts and contributors at Cognizant.
The company sees these patents as proof of its push to build smarter, more flexible AI tools that fit real business needs, showing it's serious about leading the way in practical AI innovation.