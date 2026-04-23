Cognizant's AI lab adds 3 patents, US 65, global 88 Technology Apr 23, 2026

Cognizant just scored three more US patents for its AI Lab, bumping its US total to 65 and global count to 88.

These new patents are all about making it easier for humans and AI to work together and using deep learning for tricky tasks.

Chief AI Officer Babak Hodjat says this will help companies actually put AI into action, not just experiment with it.