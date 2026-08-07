Coldcard breach prompts 210,000 BTC outflow from long-term holders

A major security breach at Coldcard has triggered the largest one-week transfer of bitcoin from long-term holders (LTHs) since December 2024.

About 210,000 BTC moved out of these wallets, dropping LTH supply from just under 15 million BTC, close to an all-time high, to 14.7 million.

This is pretty unusual, especially since bitcoin is trading at $64,000, half its peak value last year.