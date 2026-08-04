Coldcard warns exploit drained $114 million from self-custodial Bitcoin wallets

This vulnerability lets attackers guess weak seed keys and grab people's bitcoin, especially affecting people who haven't kept their devices updated.

Coldcard is urging owners of affected Mk3 devices set up on firmware 4.0.1 or later, and Mk4, Mk5, and Q devices on older firmware below 5.6.0 or 1.5.0Q, to update their firmware as soon as possible, make new seed keys, and move funds to a wallet.

If you know someone who might not be following updates closely, now is a good time to check in and help them out.

Despite the hack, bitcoin's price is holding steady at about $63,800.