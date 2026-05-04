Comet C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS lights southern skies for 2 weeks
Technology
Heads up, sky watchers! For the next two weeks, you've got a rare chance to spot Comet C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS lighting up southern skies.
This visitor from the Oort Cloud is estimated to take roughly 170,000 years to orbit the sun, though its future path is uncertain, and it's visible in places like New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa.
Visible with binoculars after sunset
The comet shows up as a blue-green ball with a hazy tail, but you'll need binoculars or a telescope since it's too faint for the naked eye.
Its glow will fade soon, so early viewing is best.
Astronomer Josh Aoraki suggests finding a clear view of the western horizon right after sunset for your best shot at seeing this cosmic event.