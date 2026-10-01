Common Sense Media calls ChatGPT for Teens an unacceptable risk
Common Sense Media has labeled ChatGPT for Teens an "unacceptable risk," saying its design could actually cause harm to young users.
Even though OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Teens in August, promising more safeguards like parental controls, the group found that features like engagement cues still keep teens chatting longer, sometimes when they're going through tough times.
The report also pointed out that while ChatGPT warns against unhealthy relationships, it sometimes misses red flags in its own conversations.
OpenAI disputes Common Sense Media review
OpenAI pushed back, saying the review didn't show how their safety tools really work and blamed testing issues for any gaps.
They also shared that teens use ChatGPT for less than 15 minutes a day, on average, with not much binge-using.
This whole debate is part of a bigger conversation about how tech companies, including giants like Meta, design apps to keep young people hooked, raising fresh questions about AI and youth well-being.