Common Sense Media calls ChatGPT for Teens an unacceptable risk

Common Sense Media has labeled ChatGPT for Teens an "unacceptable risk," saying its design could actually cause harm to young users.

Even though OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Teens in August, promising more safeguards like parental controls, the group found that features like engagement cues still keep teens chatting longer, sometimes when they're going through tough times.

The report also pointed out that while ChatGPT warns against unhealthy relationships, it sometimes misses red flags in its own conversations.