Common Sense Media urges OpenAI to restrict ChatGPT for teens
Technology
Common Sense Media wants OpenAI to restrict ChatGPT for teens, saying the chatbot sometimes misses when a user needs real help, even though it doesn't actively encourage harm.
Their call follows tests showing these gaps, despite OpenAI launching a teen-friendly version with stronger safeguards and monitoring this August.
OpenAI defends ChatGPT safety tools
OpenAI says its safety tools work well in real life and argues the nonprofit's tests don't tell the full story.
Still, Common Sense Media stresses that tech can't replace parents: teens can bypass features like Study Mode, so families should keep talking about online risks and stay engaged with how their kids use AI.