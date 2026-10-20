Software upgrades eating major chunk of companies' IT budgets: Survey

The survey found that a whopping 95% of respondents had paid for a vendor-driven upgrade they thought would worsen outcomes.

Further, 80% of the participants believed that leaving a major software vendor would significantly disrupt their business operations.

Origina CEO Tomas O'Leary explained this dilemma by saying, "When the alternative to an unwanted upgrade is losing support on systems the business runs on, saying yes is often a rational response."