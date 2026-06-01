Computex: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang dismisses AI software engineering takeover
Technology
At the Computex conference, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang tackled worries about AI taking over software engineering jobs, calling them "complete nonsense."
He explained that AI isn't stealing jobs—it's actually helping companies hire more skilled workers by boosting productivity and opening up new opportunities.
Huang sees agentic AI as a game-changer for innovation, not a threat to careers.
Jensen Huang: $9T value spurs hiring
Huang pointed out that when companies can hire an engineer and generate huge value—like $9 trillion in productive work—they're eager to bring on even more talent.
While some entry-level office roles are being automated, he emphasized that areas needing high-level skills, especially software engineering, are seeing job growth thanks to AI.