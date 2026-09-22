Comscore: ChatGPT AI prompt market share drops to 50%
Technology
ChatGPT's share of the AI prompt market dropped from 70% to 50% in just six months, says Comscore's latest report.
Even so, people are using AI assistants more than ever, just not sticking to one.
Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude are quickly becoming fan favorites as users mix and match tools for different tasks.
Gemini and Claude surge, ChatGPT leads
Gemini saw a massive jump from 8 million to 89 million desktop chats, while Claude grew from about 1.1 million in October 2025 to nearly 40 million in April 2026, before falling to 22.3 million in June 2026.
Still, ChatGPT leads with 168 million conversations in June alone, more than Gemini and Claude combined.