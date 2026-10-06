Confer, Moxie Marlinspike's AI chat with end to end encryption
Confer is the new AI chat app from Signal's founder, Moxie Marlinspike, and it's all about keeping your conversations private.
Unlike other AI tools that use your data for training, Confer uses end-to-end encryption so only you can see your chats.
With a recent report showing over 40% of workers have shared sensitive information with AI, Confer arrives just in time for anyone who cares about security.
Confer uses passkey encryption and TEE
Confer uses passkey encryption and runs in a secure environment (trusted execution environment, or TEE), making sure your messages stay yours.
Signing up just takes an email address and a sign-in link, and once you've received it, Confer will generate a passkey for you if your system supports passkey encryption.
The app is growing fast, with free and premium options, and the option to import your ChatGPT or Claude conversations, plus there's an iOS app on the way.