Congress introduces Great American AI Act mandating disclosures and audits
Technology
A bipartisan bill called the Great American AI Act just dropped in Congress, aiming to put federal checks on powerful "frontier" AI, think advanced AI tools.
The plan? Large AI developers would need to flag risks, show how they'll prevent harm, and allow auditors to ensure those plans are followed.
Critics fault $300 million AI center
The proposal also calls for a $300 million Center for AI Standards and Innovation to evaluate frontier models over the next three years.
But not everyone's cheering: critics say it could weaken tougher state laws and make things easier for big tech like OpenAI and Google.
Many locals aren't thrilled about losing stronger protections against bias, fraud, or deepfakes either.