Connecticut 13-year-old Raji Doshi wins $25,000 for ocean acidification project
Technology
Raji Doshi, a 13-year-old from Connecticut, just won America's Top Young Scientist title and a $25,000 prize for her creative project fighting ocean acidification.
Her system uses macroalgae and aragonite to help protect marine life by making seawater less acidic, an interest in seashells sparked by her love of seashells.
Raji Doshi used computer modeling
Raji's research even used computer modeling to fine-tune the process.
It was a big year for Indian-origin students at the challenge: Aaisha Asif and Sharvi Mahajan took second and third place, showing how young minds are stepping up for real-world problems.