This dating app for people with good credit-scores is back

Luke Bailey's controversial dating app, Score, is back in action. The platform debuted just before Valentine's Day two years ago and was open only to users with a credit score of 675 or above. The idea behind the app was to promote discussions about personal finance among partners, which many people find uncomfortable. "Financial compatibility is quietly one of the most important relationship factors," Bailey told TechCrunch at the time.

Popularity surge The app was extended to 6 months due to demand Despite facing criticism for being classist, Score became a hit with 50,000 users in six months. Bailey extended the app's availability to six months due to its popularity. The app made headlines around the world for its unique premise of financial compatibility as relationship factor.

Enhanced version New version of Score will offer 2 tiers Now, Bailey has decided to bring back Score for good. He said the app was originally launched to integrate financial responsibility into love, but when it was shut down, he thought the conversation would continue without them. "It didn't," he said. The new version of Score will be available on App Store and will offer two tiers: a basic where no ID/credit verification is required, and a verified one where members have to verify ID and credit score.

Privacy protection App doesn't store sensitive personal/financial data The verified plan of Score offers features like viewing nearby members, seeing who saved their profile, sending video intros to potential matches, and messaging users before they swiped back. Bailey emphasized that the app doesn't store full credit reports or sensitive personal/financial data. "We don't store full credit reports or sensitive personal and financial data. We simply receive confirmation that someone meets the Verified criteria," he said.

