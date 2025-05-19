How to convert scanned PDFs into editable copies
What's the story
Converting PDFs to editable text with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology can be a handy skill for anyone working with digital documents.
OCR software scans the text in an image/PDF and converts it into machine-readable text. This way, you can edit, search, and store information easily.
Knowing how to use OCR tools can save you time and boost productivity in managing documents.
Software selection
Choosing the right OCR software
Choosing the right OCR software is essential for precise conversion. There are several choices, from free online tools to expensive software packages.
When selecting a tool, consider factors like ease of use, accuracy rate, language support, and cost.
Some programs provide additional features like batch processing or integration with other apps, which could come in handy depending on your requirements.
Document preparation
Preparing your PDF document
Before you convert a PDF using OCR, make sure that the document is clear and legible. High-quality scans improve the recognition accuracy to a great extent.
If you can, try using a scanner with at least a 300 DPI resolution for better results.
Also, remove any unnecessary marks/annotations which may confuse the software during conversion.
Conversion execution
Executing the conversion process
Once you've selected your software and set up your document, start the conversion process by entering your PDF file into the program.
Follow any specific instructions given by the software to begin scanning and converting text from images in your document into editable formats such as Word or plain text files.
Post-conversion review
Reviewing and editing converted text
After conversion, review the output carefully for any errors or misinterpretations made by the OCR tool.
Common issues include incorrect character recognition due to font styles, or poor image quality in original documents.
Make necessary corrections manually before saving or sharing your newly converted editable text file.