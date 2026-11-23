COP31 climate change conference was a dud after all
What's the story
The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey has ended without a major new deal to combat climate change. The negotiations, which were supposed to conclude on Friday, continued till Sunday due to disagreements over fossil fuels and financial aid. This makes it the longest UN climate conference ever. The final agreement was rejected by the EU and Pacific island nations for not directly addressing fossil fuels, the primary driver of global warming.
Financial concerns
Developing nations unhappy with lack of financial commitments
Many developing nations were also unhappy with the lack of explicit financial commitments from developed countries to help them cope with climate change.
The final draft deal presented on Sunday did not mention "fossil fuels" at all, only vaguely referring to a COP28 agreement in 2023 where countries agreed to "transition away" from fossil fuels in energy systems.
Global backlash
EU representative calls final draft 'unconscionable'
The EU's representative, Irish Minister Darragh O'Brien, strongly opposed the final draft deal, saying it didn't match the ambition needed to tackle climate change.
He said, "It is unconscionable that we would have a climate pact that makes no mention of fossil fuels."
Other countries like Panama and the Marshall Islands also criticized the deal for not doing enough to combat climate change effectively.
Draft revisions
Oil-producing nations oppose mention of fossil fuels
The first draft of the deal today mentioned "fossil fuel" or "fossil fuels" six times, but this was not acceptable to oil-producing nations.
Saudi Arabia's delegate Mohammad Ayoub said Arab countries only accounted for a small proportion of historical greenhouse gas emissions.
Russia warned against moving away from fossil fuels too quickly, claiming it could lead to "fuel poverty."
Advocacy response
Former US VP calls for COP process reform
Climate advocates were dismayed at the failure of COP31.
Former US Vice-President Al Gore said it was "outrageous that a handful of petro-states have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels."
He called for significant reform in the COP process, stressing the need to empower leaders with a multilateral process reflecting scientific consensus and global majority will.
Financial aid
Financial aid for poorer countries major sticking point
Another major sticking point was financial aid for poorer countries to adapt to climate change.
The final draft deal contained no reference to concrete figures or the baseline against which the pledge made at COP30 in Brazil last year would be measured.
This raised fears it would give richer nations too much leeway.
UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh called the failure of political agreement "immensely disappointing."
Future prospects
Some agreements reached at COP31
Despite the main deal falling through, some agreements were made at COP31.
These included progress on a "just transition mechanism" to support workers and communities during the shift toward clean energy.
However, after this weekend's events, doubts have been raised about whether the UN climate process can succeed in a geopolitically divided world.
UN climate chief Simon Stiell said he would seek advice on potential reforms to the consensus-based process ahead of COP32 in Ethiopia in November 2027.