This Chinese-Dutch team just turned corn into sustainable plastic

Material performance

Potential of plant-derived biopolymers

The research team includes members from Nanjing Agricultural University, Jiangnan University, and the University of Hong Kong in China as well as the University of Amsterdam and Wageningen University in Netherlands. It believes that plant-derived biopolymers could be sustainable alternatives to fossil-based polymers. However, their poor material performance has so far limited their adoption. The new processing mechanism for transforming corn protein into a biopolymer could change this narrative.