Cornell researchers built wild wireless device lighter than a dime
Technology
Cornell researchers have built WILD, a wireless gadget that's lighter than a US dime. It lets scientists track animal brain activity and behavior without wires, so animals can move naturally while being studied.
WILD records both neural signals and movement, giving a much clearer picture of how animals act in real life.
Openly available device adaptable across species
WILD is modular and openly available, which means it can be adapted for different research needs and used with many species, from mice to birds and monkeys.
In tests on mice, it helped scientists spot brain cells linked to memory and navigation.
The hope is that this tool will open up new ways to study how animals think, move, and interact in the wild.