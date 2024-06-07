Next Article

The new glass is said to be twice as scratch-resistant as other glasses in its category

Corning's new glass will protect budget phones from drops, scratches

By Akash Pandey 02:18 pm Jun 07, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Corning has introduced a new glass technology, the Gorilla Glass 7i, designed to offer superior protection against drops for budget and mid-range smartphones. Lab tests reveal that this new glass can withstand drops of up to 1m on surfaces akin to asphalt. This performance surpasses other lithium aluminosilicate glasses from various manufacturers which typically fail when dropped from half a meter or less. Moreover, the new glass is said to be twice as scratch-resistant as other glasses in its category.

Market impact

A leap in durability and affordability, says Corning

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager of Corning Gorilla Glass, emphasized the benefits of the new product stating, "Gorilla Glass 7i allows more consumers to protect their purchase by providing advanced toughness for value and intermediate devices at an affordable price point." According to Corning, the name 'Gorilla Glass 7i' signifies its seventh-generation status in the glass line, with 'i' denoting "industry-leading innovation for intermediate devices."

Tech evolution

New glass is in response to need for enhanced protection

The introduction of Gorilla Glass 7i is a response to the demand for updated glass in 2024, as many new smartphones continue to use older versions like Gorilla Glass 5. Notable phones like the Nothing Phone (2a), Redmi Note 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and POCO F6 Pro still utilize Gorilla Glass 5, which was launched in 2016. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 8a uses Gorilla Glass 3 from 2013.

Partnership announcement

OPPO to incorporate Gorilla Glass 7i in future devices

Corning has announced that smartphone brand OPPO will be the first to incorporate the new Gorilla Glass 7i into its devices. The specific details about these devices remain undisclosed. Further details are expected to be released soon by OPPO. It is suggested that the Gorilla Glass 7i may also find use in high-end smartwatches and other gadgets requiring durable glass.