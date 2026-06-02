Counterpoint Research says mobile shipments will fall nearly 14%

AI chip prioritization threatens sub-$150 phones

With manufacturers prioritizing AI chips over those for cheaper phones, models under $150 (about ₹14,275) could eventually disappear once current stock runs out.

Even though fewer phones are shipping, wholesale prices jumped 14% earlier this year.

Meanwhile, premium brands like Apple aren't feeling the pinch as much: its iPhone 17 series is still selling well, showing just how wide the gap is getting between budget and high-end devices.