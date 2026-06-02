Counterpoint Research says mobile shipments will fall nearly 14%
Some low-priced models may eventually disappear as existing inventories run out, and might even vanish from shelves, thanks to a global chip shortage.
Counterpoint Research says mobile shipments will drop nearly 14% by the end of 2026, marking the steepest decline ever.
The main reason? Memory chip supply issues made worse by geopolitical tensions involving Iran, which have hit budget phones especially hard.
AI chip prioritization threatens sub-$150 phones
With manufacturers prioritizing AI chips over those for cheaper phones, models under $150 (about ₹14,275) could eventually disappear once current stock runs out.
Even though fewer phones are shipping, wholesale prices jumped 14% earlier this year.
Meanwhile, premium brands like Apple aren't feeling the pinch as much: its iPhone 17 series is still selling well, showing just how wide the gap is getting between budget and high-end devices.