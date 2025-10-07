Coursera now available within ChatGPT: How to use

OpenAI has announced the integration of Coursera into its ChatGPT platform, making it the first online learning service to be directly embedded in the AI chatbot. The announcement was made at OpenAI's DevDay event. This integration aims to provide ChatGPT's hundreds of millions of users with access to trusted, world-class educational content from Coursera.

Feature details How to access Coursera content on ChatGPT The new feature allows ChatGPT users to access relevant Coursera courses, videos, and information directly within their conversations. To use it, they can either mention "Coursera" in their prompt or let ChatGPT suggest content from the platform when it detects a potential learning opportunity. This integration is powered by OpenAI's new SDK, which enables developers to build and integrate their applications into the ChatGPT environment. The first batch of apps available inside ChatGPT includes Booking.com, Canva, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow.

CEO statement OpenAI's partnership with Coursera Greg Hart, the CEO of Coursera, emphasized the partnership with OpenAI as a shared commitment to expanding access to education. He said, "By putting trusted, verified learning into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, we can help them gain the skills they need to pursue economic opportunity and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow."

OpenAI's perspective Leah Belsky on the integration Leah Belsky, the VP of Education at OpenAI, also spoke about the integration. She said that ChatGPT is quickly becoming a go-to tool for those wanting to learn something new. Belsky added that combining the expertise of world-class educators and institutions from Coursera with ChatGPT will help learners find trusted content more easily and move their careers forward.