cPanel CVE-2026-41940 likely compromised about 2,000 servers CISA warned agencies

Hackers exploited cPanel flaw for ransomware

Hackers used this vulnerability to spread ransomware, locking up files on websites. Some sites have bounced back since then.

Security researchers say the attacks actually started before the bug was announced; KnownHost spotted weird activity as early as February.

Google search results reveal just how widespread these hacks are. To fix things, cPanel alerted users to the critical flaw. More than 550,000 servers are still at risk. It's definitely time for users to act fast.