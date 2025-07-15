Next Article
Create videos from photos with Google's Gemini AI
Google just dropped Veo 3, its latest AI tool announced at I/O 2025.
With Veo 3, you can turn any photo into an eight-second video using Gemini AI and a text prompt—plus, you can sync audio if you want.
The feature is live in over 150 countries (India included), so it's pretty widely available.
How to use Veo 3
To try Veo 3, you'll need a personal Google Gemini account and be at least 18.
Just upload a photo on the Gemini website and let the AI work its magic—it takes about one or two minutes to create your video.
Heads up: this isn't available yet in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.
Access comes with Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans (₹1,950/month in India), putting it right up against ChatGPT Plus on price and features.