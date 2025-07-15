Create videos from photos with Google's Gemini AI

How to use Veo 3

To try Veo 3, you'll need a personal Google Gemini account and be at least 18.

Just upload a photo on the Gemini website and let the AI work its magic—it takes about one or two minutes to create your video.

Heads up: this isn't available yet in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.

Access comes with Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans (₹1,950/month in India), putting it right up against ChatGPT Plus on price and features.